Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $107,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $11.90 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

