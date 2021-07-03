Wolves of Wall Street Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,316.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $138.21 or 0.00400118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $823,439.20 and $5,316.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 440.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00758596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.