Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WKPPF. Panmure Gordon downgraded Workspace Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

