WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WPP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in WPP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WPP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WPP by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

