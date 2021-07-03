WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. 45,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,131. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in WPP during the first quarter valued at $32,470,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 26.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 51.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

