Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,664,967 shares.The stock last traded at $144.28 and had previously closed at $144.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

