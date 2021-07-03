XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.34

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.34 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 54.77 ($0.72). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.71), with a volume of 491,612 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded XLMedia to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £148.62 million and a PE ratio of 283.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

