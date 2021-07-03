XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 60.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of FOX by 12.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 32,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.