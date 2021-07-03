XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Avangrid by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $13,505,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.