XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,491,000 after buying an additional 569,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

