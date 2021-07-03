XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $673,353,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.79. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

