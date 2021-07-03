XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 9,530 ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT opened at $31.50 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

