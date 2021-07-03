XTX Topco Ltd Invests $266,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE opened at $92.60 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.