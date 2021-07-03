XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 8.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 977,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMD opened at $80.37 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

