Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Yatsen worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $6,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 904,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $6,276,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 53.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,444,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 504,244 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

NYSE YSG opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

