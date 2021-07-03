YGGDRASH Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $4,277.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.58 or 0.00757973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00080918 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.