Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 410,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

