Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CalAmp reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 150,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,885. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $446.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.