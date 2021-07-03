Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.48 Million

Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $482.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.90 million. DocuSign reported sales of $342.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $271,499,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $278.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,180. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a P/E/G ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

