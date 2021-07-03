Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce sales of $86.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the highest is $89.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $371.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $375.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $441.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. B. Riley began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 3.14. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.