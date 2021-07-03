Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $192.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.18 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $764.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $774.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $809.94 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 650,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,906. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $47.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after buying an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after buying an additional 463,208 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.