Zacks: Analysts Expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Extreme Networks posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 390,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. 743,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

