Zacks: Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

HTBX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 343,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,232. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 79.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

