Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post $6.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.75 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

LAZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,785. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.