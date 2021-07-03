Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.20. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 281.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.