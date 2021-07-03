Zacks: Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $17.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.32 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $74.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $78.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.41 billion to $79.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,199,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,139,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $178,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 319,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 16,595,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,253,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

