Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. 63,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,609. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.42.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

