Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($2.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.82.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

