Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.03). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $1,998,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 608,781 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stratasys by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,418. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

