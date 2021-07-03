Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. 2,935,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,876,771. The company has a market capitalization of $867.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

