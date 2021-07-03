Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners stock remained flat at $$5.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,261,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

