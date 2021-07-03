Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $958.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $924.91 million and the highest is $991.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 236,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.01.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.