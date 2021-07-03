Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

OTIS has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.86.

OTIS opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $82.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

