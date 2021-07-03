Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

