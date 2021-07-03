Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Sell

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

