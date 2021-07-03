Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Buy

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of VIVE opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

