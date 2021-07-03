Zeusshield Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $242,731.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00747629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00080730 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

