Zigcoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.18 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $764,346.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00053341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00744231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00080574 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,574,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

