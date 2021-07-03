Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZION. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

