ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,470.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $47,470.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00169569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.65 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 23,594,709 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

