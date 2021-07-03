zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €320.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €233.50 ($274.71).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €279.60 ($328.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 66.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €248.64. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a fifty-two week high of €274.80 ($323.29).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

