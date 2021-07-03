Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 55,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 409,409 shares.The stock last traded at $37.96 and had previously closed at $34.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

