$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 290,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,315. The stock has a market cap of $485.20 million, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

