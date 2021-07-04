$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Luminex reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Luminex by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Luminex by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.