-$0.27 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

