$0.29 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

