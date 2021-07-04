$0.35 EPS Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SII. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:SII traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 48,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.65. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 89.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $9,422,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 172.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

