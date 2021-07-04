$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

