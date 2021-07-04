$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Dana reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -169.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88. Dana has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

