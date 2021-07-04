$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.80. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXS opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

